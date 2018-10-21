Calhoun resident Heather Seger is heading off to Vienna, Austria, next month for the Nuclear Safeguards Symposium, where she and her fellow graduate student will take part in discussions with experts after having their paper accepted by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“To me this is a really exciting opportunity, as well as something really good for my future career,” said Seger, whose paper was developed as part of her final project for her master’s degree program in international policy at the University of Georgia. “It’s not an easy thing to get a paper accepted.”
The paper — titled “Undergirding the IAEA: How Regional Safeguards Agreements Can Take the Pressure Off” — was co-written with Valeriia Lozova, following extensive research conducted in their final year of graduate school. The two of them will attend the symposium for four days in the first week of November.
The paper focuses on how regional nuclear safeguards fit into the International Atomic Energy Agency to form cooperative approaches. It’s a topic Seger said she sort of fell into.
For five years, Seger was a missionary in Russia. When she returned to the U.S. she initially wanted to major in Eastern European and Russian studies. After attending Dalton State College, Seger transferred to UGA, where she finished her bachelor’s degree in 2015 with a focus in Russian and international affairs. As part of her undergraduate studies, she took a class on nuclear nonproliferation.
“I just became fascinated by it,” she said, adding that when studying U.S. and Russia relations, it’s a topic which pokes its head out quite frequently.
Seger, who was born in Michigan but came to Calhoun when her parents moved here, was drawn into the complexity of the issue and the varying opinions on whether or not there is a utility for nuclear energy and weapons.
The central point of Seger’s paper is to explain the benefits of regional and international cooperation on nuclear safeguards. Currently, there are only two regional safeguard agreements in the world, she explained. One is between Argentina and Brazil, and the other is between members of the European Union — the latter has become more relevant in the news of late due to “Brexit,” with Britain now having to set up its own nuclear controls and systems of accountability that was previously done through the EU.
The paper suggests that Africa and Southeast Asia are two regions which could greatly benefit from regional safeguard agreements, Seger said, while also explaining the possible challenges of putting such agreements in place there.
These regions, particularly Africa — which suffers from a lack of access to electricity, hindering the prospects of future development, — could benefit from nuclear energy, Seger said. It could have wide-ranging impacts on improving the living standards in these places, she continued. There is more movement on regional safeguards in Southeast Asia than in Africa at the moment, she added, due to differences in the stability of the regions.
When “nuclear” is brought up, people tend to conjure up images of weapons, Seger said, but the IAEA plays a significant role in spreading nuclear energy, nuclear medicine and nuclear agriculture around the globe — it’s not just about police countries with nuclear weapons or those attempting to obtain them, though there is fine line since the technology for nuclear energy make up materials capable of producing weapons.
Seger explained that developments in nuclear agriculture have been to use it for the sterilization of crop-destroying insects, cutting down on the population, while not wiping out, and its ability to spread disease and savage crops.
Seger will head out of the states on Oct. 31, spending a few days traveling in Europe. Also, a second paper Seger worked on will be presented by a supervisor of hers at the Argonne National Laboratory, which she works for on a part-time basis.