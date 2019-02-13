Calhoun Primary students’ writing honored

These Calhoun Primary students are the recipients the Huddle House Write to Win honors. / Calhoun City Schools

Calhoun Primary recently recognized their Huddle House Write to Win recipients for February.

Students whose writing was selected earned free meals at Huddle House for a month and their writing will be on display in the restaurant for patrons to enjoy while dining.

We appreciate the generous support Huddle House continually provides to our students and we congratulate our writers on a job well done.

Write to Win recipients are listed below:

Emma Mitchell

Brooks Rigney

Sawyer Baxter

Emily Thomas

Deyser Mendez

Raylan Stuart

Joseph Powell

Belle Brindle

Valentina Torres

Mohamed Herrek

Jaliyah Donaldson

Jax Duke

Jackson Hurd

Valerie Arreguin

Cristian Mata

Kaylee Stone