Calhoun Primary students’ writing honored

Calhoun Primary recently recognized their Huddle House Write to Win recipients for February.
Students whose writing was selected earned free meals at Huddle House for a month and their writing will be on display in the restaurant for patrons to enjoy while dining.
We appreciate the generous support Huddle House continually provides to our students and we congratulate our writers on a job well done.
Write to Win recipients are listed below:
Emma Mitchell
Brooks Rigney
Sawyer Baxter
Emily Thomas
Deyser Mendez
Raylan Stuart
Joseph Powell
Belle Brindle
Valentina Torres
Mohamed Herrek
Jaliyah Donaldson
Jax Duke
Jackson Hurd
Valerie Arreguin
Cristian Mata
Kaylee Stone