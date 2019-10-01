Character Club Breakfast

Calhoun Primary School recently honored the students who were selected for a Character Club Breakfast. 

 Contributed

During the month of September, one student from each homeroom at Calhoun Primary School, grades K-2nd, were selected by their teacher for demonstrating the character trait “trust.” These students were honored during a rcent “Character Club” breakfast.

Parents were also invited to come and celebrate with their child. Each student received breakfast, a Chick-fil-A gift card and a certificate of appreciation. School officials thank Chick-fil-A of Calhoun for providing the Core Essentials curriculum and the delicious breakfast, and they also appreciate their continuous support to promote, develop and grow character in our students, one child at a time.

The students (along with their homerooms) were:

Kindergarten

  • Anayeli Argueta (Adair)
  • Ryan Robbins (Bagwell)
  • Cora Spinks (Baker)
  • Sadie Lipscomb (Boo)
  • Kason Williams (Boston)
  • Berkley Evans (Hyde)
  • Blakely Anderson (Irwin)
  • Molly Silvers (Nesbitt)
  • Nabila Basir (Peace)
  • Harley Harford (Renfro)
  • Ariella Hernandez (Robbins)
  • Zainab Qureshi (Swink)
  • Ryleigh Thomas (Tate)

1st grade:

  • Grey Carpenter (Hayes)
  • Raelyn Green (MacKnight)
  • Steven Diaz (Parker)
  • Emma Grace Mitchell (Parr)
  • Jasmine Hall (Pullen)
  • Javier Aguilar (Queen)
  • Lane Reece (Roberts)
  • Visva Patel (Stewart)
  • Iris Velasquez (Tallent)
  • Charley Davis (Thornton)
  • Malakai Williams (Williams)
  • Ria Adams (Woods)
  • Deonna Wilkey (Wright)

2nd grade:

  • Cate Ruddell (Adcock)
  • Mariah Garcia (Balliew)
  • Jacque Curtis (Benton)
  • Jaylene Orozco (Brown)
  • Kessler Cusik (Burns)
  • Jocelyn Gallardo (Goodwin)
  • Sara Tate (Holbrook)
  • Darwin Bonilla (McGill)
  • Michaela Rhodes (Pinyan)
  • Khloe Holland (Rigney)
  • Laney Hayward (Serritt)
  • Lola Mitchell (Silvers)

