During the month of September, one student from each homeroom at Calhoun Primary School, grades K-2nd, were selected by their teacher for demonstrating the character trait “trust.” These students were honored during a rcent “Character Club” breakfast.
Parents were also invited to come and celebrate with their child. Each student received breakfast, a Chick-fil-A gift card and a certificate of appreciation. School officials thank Chick-fil-A of Calhoun for providing the Core Essentials curriculum and the delicious breakfast, and they also appreciate their continuous support to promote, develop and grow character in our students, one child at a time.
The students (along with their homerooms) were:
Kindergarten:
- Anayeli Argueta (Adair)
- Ryan Robbins (Bagwell)
- Cora Spinks (Baker)
- Sadie Lipscomb (Boo)
- Kason Williams (Boston)
- Berkley Evans (Hyde)
- Blakely Anderson (Irwin)
- Molly Silvers (Nesbitt)
- Nabila Basir (Peace)
- Harley Harford (Renfro)
- Ariella Hernandez (Robbins)
- Zainab Qureshi (Swink)
- Ryleigh Thomas (Tate)
1st grade:
- Grey Carpenter (Hayes)
- Raelyn Green (MacKnight)
- Steven Diaz (Parker)
- Emma Grace Mitchell (Parr)
- Jasmine Hall (Pullen)
- Javier Aguilar (Queen)
- Lane Reece (Roberts)
- Visva Patel (Stewart)
- Iris Velasquez (Tallent)
- Charley Davis (Thornton)
- Malakai Williams (Williams)
- Ria Adams (Woods)
- Deonna Wilkey (Wright)
2nd grade:
- Cate Ruddell (Adcock)
- Mariah Garcia (Balliew)
- Jacque Curtis (Benton)
- Jaylene Orozco (Brown)
- Kessler Cusik (Burns)
- Jocelyn Gallardo (Goodwin)
- Sara Tate (Holbrook)
- Darwin Bonilla (McGill)
- Michaela Rhodes (Pinyan)
- Khloe Holland (Rigney)
- Laney Hayward (Serritt)
- Lola Mitchell (Silvers)