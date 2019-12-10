Calhoun Primary School recognized their Huddle House “Write to Win” recipients for December on Monday. Students whose writing was selected will earn free meals at Huddle House for a month and their writing will be on display in the restaurant for patrons to enjoy while dining.
School officials say they appreciate the generous support Huddle House continually provides to our students and we congratulate our writers on a job well done.
Kindergarten
Estrella Guzman
Tatiana Wilson
Marvin Alezano Lopez
Kaley Nichols
Gunner Williams
Khael Smith
1st grade
Asher Land
Javier Aguilar
Emily Thomas
Gracie England
Julian Trammell
GiGi Ortiz
2nd grade
Ava Pulliam
Sailor Steele
Haylee Zavala
Joey Errickson