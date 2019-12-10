Write to Win December

Calhoun Primary School recognized their Huddle House “Write to Win” recipients for December.

Calhoun Primary School recognized their Huddle House “Write to Win” recipients for December on Monday. Students whose writing was selected will earn free meals at Huddle House for a month and their writing will be on display in the restaurant for patrons to enjoy while dining.

School officials say they appreciate the generous support Huddle House continually provides to our students and we congratulate our writers on a job well done.

Kindergarten

Estrella Guzman

Tatiana Wilson

Marvin Alezano Lopez

Kaley Nichols

Gunner Williams

Khael Smith

1st grade

Asher Land

Javier Aguilar

Emily Thomas

Gracie England

Julian Trammell

GiGi Ortiz

2nd grade

Ava Pulliam

Sailor Steele

Haylee Zavala

Joey Errickson

