Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 66F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Rain likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.