Students in kindergarten and first grade at Calhoun Primary planted hundreds of tulip bulbs around the flagpole and the media center window of the Complex. As they planted the bulbs and "tucked them in for the winter" they said "good night, sleep tight, see you in the spring," then patted the bulbs gently and covered them with soil and pine straw.
The planting projects along with the spring flowers serve as a reminder of our dedication to our environmental education program at the complex. The nature and the beauty of these flowers bring joy to students, teachers, parents, and community members.
School officials said they truly appreciate Mrs. Gravitt’s and Mrs. Robbins’ leadership and dedication to this initiative each year and look forward to seeing these tulips bloom in spring.