During the month of October, one Calhoun Primary and Calhoun Elementary student from each homeroom, grades kindergarten through fifth, were selected by their teacher for demonstrating the character trait “courage.”
These students are brave enough to do something that is difficult or have overcome fear to do what is right. They were recognized for their courage by being selected for Chick-fil-A's character club breakfast. Parents were also invited to come and celebrate with their child.
Each student received breakfast, a Chick-fil-A gift card and a certificate of appreciation. School officials expressed their gratitude to Chick-fil-A of Calhoun for providing the Core Essentials curriculum and the delicious breakfast, as well as their continuous support to promote, develop and grow character in our students, one child at a time.