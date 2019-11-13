Second and third graders at the Calhoun Complex had a special treat after their Veterans Day ceremony on Monday.
Karl Porfirio, author of “My Daddy's Heart Is Purple,” visited with students and read his recently published children’s book. His book commemorates his son’s death and awarding of the Purple Heart.
Students listened intently to Porfirio's story and enjoyed his book. He shared with Assistant Principal Allison Eubanks that “today is a day I can celebrate my son and feel close to him without grieving his death.”
After sharing his book with the students, Porfirio signed and dedicated a copy of his book to the Complex Media Center. School officials said they appreciate Porfirio sharing his son’s story with students and said they are grateful to him for allowing our students the opportunity to read and enjoy a copy of his book for years to come.
