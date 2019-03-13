Each year, teachers at CPS and CES submit one piece of student writing for the annual Young Georgia Authors competition. From these submissions, a winner is chosen at each grade level to advance to the next level of competition, where their writing will be judged among submissions from other school districts at the RESA level.
The writing that is chosen as the RESA-level winner will then advance to the state level Young Georgia Authors competition. The students pictured were chosen to have their writing entered in the grade-level competitions for CPS and CES. The grade-level winners, whose writing will advance to the next level of competition, are also pictured.
We are very proud of our young writers and proudly recognize their work as they uphold our Calhoun City Schools standard of excellence.
The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K -12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.