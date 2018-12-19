Calhoun City Schools' preschool special needs classrooms have been invited to participate in an exciting new program focusing on helping preschool students develop communication, language and early reading skills.
Authors of the Tell Me AAC Program, Carole Zangari, Lori Wise and Kim Galant; in conjunction with Vicki Clarke, of Dynamic Therapy Associates/DTA Schools, are providing consultation and training for the special needs preschool teachers and their classroom staff.
Clarke and Hayley Gilreath, the school system’s director of exceptional student services, are also providing on-going support and consultation for communication skills development.
All students in the classrooms will benefit by having additional materials and cutting edge instruction as they learn new communication, language and literacy skills from their classroom teachers in their own classrooms. Teachers are integrating the new techniques and materials into their already exemplary curriculum and preliminary data shows that students are showing tremendous growth already.
Zangari, Wise, Galant and Clarke will be sharing information about the project at the national conferences over the next few years. They will be including photos and videos from the Calhoun City Schools' preschool classrooms as they feature the success of the students.