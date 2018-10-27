As Halloween is approaching and trick-or-treaters will soon be running around the city, safety needs to be a top priority, said Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle in a news release.
To ensure families and kids stay safe this Halloween, Pyle shared a few safety measures to keep in mind.
For those who are driving, be careful of children who might be crossing the street or dressed in dark clothing. They can be hard to see and might run out into the road without looking. Encouraging kids to wear reflective tape or a flashlight may also help drivers see them at night.
Children should stay in well-lit areas and not walk alone. And a review of traffic safety and stranger danger before going out is always helpful, especially for the younger ones. Remind them not to talk to strangers or accept a ride from anyone.
Pyle encourages parents to chaperone children or have them go out in groups, with a set time and place to meet back up. In addition, inspecting all items and candy before children begin to eat it is highly recommended.
Downtown Calhoun merchants will welcome trick-or-treaters on Wednesday between 4-6 p.m. Calhoun will observe Halloween from 5-9 p.m. for ages 12 and under.