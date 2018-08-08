Calhoun Police remind motorists to drive safely, stay alert as school starts back

With school underway in Gordon County and beginning at Calhoun City today, the Calhoun Police Department warns drivers that as school buses start to roll again, to drive safety and be aware around bus stops.
“We would like to offer the following safety tips for motorists and students as Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools reconvene,” said Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
Pyle states that the school bus “danger zone” around bus stops is a 12-foot area surrounding the school bus while it’s stopped; this is the area where the bus driver may not be able to see students, or where other cars might be passing while students are getting on or off the bus. Pyle says to make sure students are up and ready in plenty of time to make the bus stop; to safety wait for the bu once at the stop by staying on your side of the road until the bus comes to a complete stop and if you miss the bus, do not try to chase it. Pyle also suggests to stay away from the dangerous areas around the buses right and left front tires, the right rear tires and the front door and to always be aware of other vehicles and drivers who might be passing a stopped bus when they are not supposed to pass.
Once on the bus, Pyle says students should stay seated at all times, facing the front of the bus and to stay quiet around railroad crossings so the bus driver can hear an approaching train.
When exiting the bus in the afternoons, students should stay seated until the bus is completely stopped and to be aware of your surroundings as you are exiting the bus.
For drivers sharing the road with buses, Pyle says drivers should remember to stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the street, to always stop at a crossing guard and to never pass a vehicle that is stopped for pedestrians. It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that’s stopped to load or unload students; stop far enough away from the bus to give students enough space to enter and exit. Drivers should also stay alert as kids forget about the dangers of crossing the street, so it’s important for drivers to maintain focus.
The Calhoun Police Department wishes all students a great year.