Calhoun Police make second arrest in connection with armed robbery

According to Calhoun Police Captain Tony Pyle, a second arrest has been made in connection with a late January armed robbery that took place at the Motel 6 in Calhoun.
Calhoun Police arrested Scott Dennis Hayes, of Rome, yesterday, March 21, in connection with the Jan. 31 incident.
Pyle said that Hayes has been charged with party to a crime, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and battery. He remains in Gordon County Jail pending bond proceedings.
Last Friday, March 16, Lorie Jane Thacker, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested in connection with the armed robbery.
Detectives with the CPD began their investigation into the matter after receiving information that Thacker had physically attacked a man at the Motel 6. The victim told detectives that he had met Thacker on social media and had invited her to visit him; she arrived and assaulted him, robbin him at gun point.
Thacker is facing one count of armed robbery first degree, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and one count of battery, and is currently incarcerated in the Gordon County Jail.