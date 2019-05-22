The Calhoun Police Department is participating in the Governor's Office of Highway Safety's 2019 One Hundred Days of Summer HEAT over the coming months.
The campaign will last from May 20 thru Sept 2.
At the local level, Calhoun police officers will be out in force setting up safety check points and looking for impaired drivers, unrestrained drivers and passengers, distracted drivers, speeders, properly used child restraints and any other traffic violations.
Chief Tony Pyle encourages everyone to buckle up and have a safe summer.