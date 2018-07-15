According to the Calhoun Police Department, police this hour are processing two scenes at different locations in the City of Calhoun.
According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, two Bodies were discovered within an hour of each other in wooded areas in both the west and east ends of Calhoun.
Chief Pyle said CPD began processing the first scene around 1 p.m. and the second scene just after 2 p.m. this afternoon.
“We are releasing limited details at this time, but believe at least one of the deaths are from natural causes,” said Chief Pyle.