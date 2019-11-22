The Calhoun Police Department said Friday that it has recently received numerous complaints pertaining to internet and phone scams.
In the latest versions of these scams, con artist are calling and stating the recipient’s social security number has been suspended and they need the recipient’s full name, date of birth as well as other personal information to reactivate the number.
A money order or money transfer along with personal information may be requested as a way to clear up the issue.
“The Social Security Administration will never suspend a social security number or make threatening phone calls demanding personal information. These scams continue to evolve and serve as a reminder that everyone should remain diligent in their efforts to protect their personal and financial information,” said Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
Anyone with questions or concerns about online, phone or person-to-person scams are urged to contact their local jurisdictional law enforcement agency.