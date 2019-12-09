The Calhoun Police Department reported on its official Facebook page that the child who was run over by a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Sunday did not sustain life threatening injuries and is recovering in the hospital.
According to the CPD incident report, the 3-year-old child was standing between two parked vehicles in the lot and then suddenly "darted out into the travel lanes." The child ran into the front passenger door of a moving vehicle, fell to the ground and was run over by the rear tire of the vehicle.
The child was taken to the local airport and then flown by Life Force to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital at Erlanger.
On Facebook, the Calhoun Police Department posted the following message Sunday evening: "It appears the child DID NOT sustain life threatening injuries. He has been admitted to T.C. Thompson in Chattanooga, but is doing well."