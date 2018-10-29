If you have contact with a city of Calhoun police officer during the month of November you may notice something out of the ordinary, facial hair.
Calhoun Police will be participating in the No Shave November Challenge for the first time since its inception in 2009. Officers will donate 25 dollars each to participate in this event and will be allowed to grow a goatee or full beard for 30 days.
This is a way our officers can give back to the community that we serve, and also have a bit of fun in the process. An award will be given to the officer with the best beard, and this will be determined by a post on our Facebook page where citizens can vote for their favorite beard.
“This idea was presented to me by Officer Fernando Olmedo as a way to raise money for Children in need during the holidays. I am challenging all our officers to participate in this event, and I will personally donate an additional $100.00 in the name of the officer that wins the best beard award," said Chief Tony Pyle.
All of the money raised will be donated to help provide a very merry Christmas to kids who otherwise may not have a Christmas at all.