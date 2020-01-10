The Calhoun Police Department was awarded a 2020 Car Seat Mini-Grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health's Injury Prevention Program, the local police department announced this week.
Through the mini-grant program, the CPD, Gordon County Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, Safe Kids Dalton, Calhoun Fire Department and Gordon EMS work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Calhoun and Gordon County, and the state gives those agencies a car seat to replace every one the agencies give to families.
“It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Chief Tony Pyle. “The Car Seat Mini-Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.”
According to the police department, since 2007 the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini-grant prevented serious injury or death and saved 300 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71 percent among infants and by 54 percent among children ages 1 to 4 years in passenger cars. Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at unnecessary risk.
Local agencies work to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families. Through the Car Seat Mini-Grant, agencies supporting more than 130 counties are working to keep Georgia’s children safe. These programs help families get their children buckled up right, every trip, every time, said Pyle.
For more information about the Calhoun and Gordon County car seat program, contact the CPD at 706-629-1234, county fire department at 706-629-8851, Georgia State Patrol at 706-624-1477 or Calhoun fire department at 706-629-2244.
For additional information regarding other counties involved in the program, contact the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Child Occupant Safety Project via email to injury@dph.ga.gov or by calling 404-679-0500.