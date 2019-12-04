The Calhoun Police Department is calling off the search for a man reportedly sighted on the railroad tracks as a train was passing under the U.S. 41 bridge just north of the Circle K earlier today. A train conductor reported that he may have struck someone on the tracks, prompting the response from authorities.
This story will be updated...
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Calhoun police officers and other first responders were searching the train tracks near the U.S. 41 bridge just north of the Circle K after a train conductor reported that he may have struck someone on the tracks.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said Wednesday afternoon that no one had been found yet but that officers were looking for any signs that someone had been hit.
Pyle said the conductor reported seeing someone sitting on the tracks under the bridge and began stopping the train and sounding the horn but that the individual did not appear to move.
"By the time he got the train stopped, the guy was gone," Pyle said.
The chief reported that while no sign of a potential victim had been found yet, officers were actively searching the area. He said it's possible the person moved at the last instance and disappeared before the conductor and first responders arrived.