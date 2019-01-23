The Calhoun Police Department was recently awarded a 2019 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, under its Injury Prevention Program.
With the mini-grant, the police department will join Gordon County Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, Safe Kids Dalton, Calhoun Fire Department and Gordon EMS to provide car seats and education to financially-eligible families in Calhoun and Gordon County. This program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in motor vehicles.
The use of car seats and booster seats make a big difference in ensuring the safety of children. Since 2007, the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini-grant prevented serious injury or death and saved over 300 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71 percent among infants and by 54 percent among children ages 1 to 4 in passenger cars.
Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at unnecessary risk.
“It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Chief Tony Pyle. “The Car Seat Mini-Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.”
In Calhoun and Gordon County, Calhoun Police, Gordon Fire, GSP, Safe Kids, Calhoun Fire and Gordon EMS educates parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offers car seat inspections and provides car seats and booster seats to financially-eligible families.
Through the Car Seat Mini-Grant, agencies supporting more than 130 counties are working to keep Georgia’s children safe. These programs help families get their children buckled up right, every trip, every time.
For more information about the Calhoun-Gordon County car seat program, contact Calhoun Police at 706-629-1234, County Fire at 706-629-8851, GSP at 706-624-1477 or Calhoun Fire at 706-629-2244.
If you would like information regarding other counties involved in the program, contact the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Child Occupant Safety Project via email at injury@dph.ga.gov or by calling 404-463-1487.