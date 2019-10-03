A Florida woman turned herself in at the Calhoun Police Department on Tuesday afternoon on a CPD warrant for shoplifting in 2013, however, police discovered she also had Gordon County Sheriff's Office warrants from that year for trafficking, manufacturing, possession and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as a theft of services charge.
According to jail records: Ana Vivian Valdez, 48, of 150 West 40 Place, Apt. 1, Hialeah, Florida, was charged with manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in marijuana, theft of services and shoplifting.
The marijuana and theft of services charges stem from a 2013 incident in which the Gordon County Sheriff's Office was called out to a residence on Kings Pointe Drive to investigate a possible theft of service from NGEMC. According to reports from the time, a NGEMC worker had visited the home previously to check out the issue and were attacked by dogs.
The sheriff’s office went out to investigate after the attack and immediately identified the smell of marijuana coming from the home.
They obtained a search warrant and found the garage, along with the room above the garage, had been modified to grow marijuana. They also found 40 marijuana plants being grown in containers and numerous bags of raw and processed marijuana, as well as items used in the process of growing the drug.
Valdez was identified as a suspect at that time after detectives found several documents hinting at her identity.