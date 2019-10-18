An officer with the Calhoun Police Department arrested two men after a search uncovered 5.8 ounces of marijuana and a felony probation violation on Thursday evening.
Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday evening, Officer Jake Holley saw two men walking down the center of Gallman Avenue. Holley said in a police report that he told the men, later identified as Cory James and Tevey James, to walk along the left side of the roadway for safety since there was not a sidewalk on the street. He then asked for their identification, which he ran through dispatch.
Dispatch revealed that Tevey had a felony probation violation warrant out for his arrest.
"While handcuffing Tevey, Cory began acting more and more suspicious by trying to walk away and putting his hands in his pocket," Holley said in the report. "I advised other officers on scene to check Cory for weapons and he was uncooperative."
Tevey was placed inside Holley's vehicle to wait for transport and Cory was placed in handcuffs. Holley said when he approached Cory, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from him.
Holley searched Cory's jacket pocket and found a "plastic bag containing a green leafy substance." The officer then searched his backpack and found "one large glass jar which contained a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana." Holley also located a smaller glass jar with more suspected marijuana inside. The combined weight of the confiscated marijuana was approximately 5.9 ounces.
Both Cory and Tevey James were transported to the Gordon County Jail where they were booked and warrants were taken against Cory.
Tevey was charged with a probation violation. Cory was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and a pedestrian in the roadway violation.