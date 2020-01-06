The Calhoun Police Department arrested three men -- one from Calhoun, one from Resaca and one from Dalton -- on methamphetamine and other charges during three incidents between Friday and Sunday.
The first arrest came Friday afternoon when an officer was sent to an apartment building on Riverview Drive for reports of drug activity in the area. The officer found two males in the parking lot who began walking in separate directions when he approached.
According to reports, the officer smelled marijuana on one of the men while he was being frisked for weapons. A search of his backpack turned up two white, unmarked capsules, a clear glass smoking pipe containing a crystal substance, a small plastic bag containing a substance believed to be meth, a digital scale and plastic bags with the corners torn off. The officer also found a small amount of suspected marijuana in the man's pocket.
According to police and Gordon County jail records: Joseph David Crawford, 43, of 145 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute and transactions in drug related objects.
The suspected meth and the pills were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab for positive identification.
The second arrest occurred late Saturday night when officers stopped a vehicle traveling on North Wall Street with a headlight out.
A passenger in the vehicle was discovered to have active warrants from Whitfield County for a probation violation, and a search of the individual turned up a clear glass smoking device with residue and three small corner baggies containing a crystal substance believed to be meth.
According to police reports and jail records: Anthony Lavan Jackson, 52, of 406 Jennifer Court, Dalton, was arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.
The pipe and suspected drugs were placed into evidence in order to be sent to the GBI crime lab for testing.
The third incident occurred just before midnight on Sunday when police pulled over a man on a motorcycle after he made an illegal turn and crossed into multiple lanes.
Officers discovered the driver had two warrants -- one from Gordon County and one from Cherokee County, Alabama. Officers also discovered the motorcycle had an expired tag and no insurance, and the driver did not have a motorcycle license.
The man also admitted to police he had meth in his pocket and turned over one small bag of a crystal substance suspected to be meth, as well as a clear glass smoking device containing the same substance.
According to police reports: Clinton Lee Dobbs, 40, of 620 Cook Road, Resaca, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, driving without a license, no insurance, expired tag, failure to maintain lane and turn signal requirements, as well as the Gordon County warrant.