According to a media release from the Calhoun Police Department, the mother of a 3-year-old that died under suspicious circumstances two months ago has been arrested in connection with the death.
Around 4:50 a.m. on Monday, May 21, 2018, CPD were called to Gordon Hospital concerning the death of a 3-year-old male, who had been taken to the hospital by Olivia Groomes, 26, of Calhoun, identified as the mother of the child. Hospital officials told officers the child was dead upon arrival at the facility.
Detectives were immediately notified and began an investigation into the death. CPD and the GBI investigated for two months, and on Friday, July 27, 2018, arrested Groomes and her boyfriend, Robert Elder.
According to the CPD, Groomes has been charged with Felony 2nd Degree Murder and Felony Cruelty to Children. Elder was also charged with Felony 2nd Degree Murder and Felony Cruelty to Children. Both remain in Gordon County Jail this evening.