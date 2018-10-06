Calhoun PD donates to Chamber Drugs Don’t Work program

The Calhoun Police Department continued its tradition of donating to the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Drugs Don’t Work program, presenting a $500 check to be used for anti-drug messaging in local schools.
Kim Gallman, the chamber membership director and program director, said the annual donation is used to purchase 11,000 small items, from pencils to highlighters to lollipops, that help spread the message of being drug-free to area youth.
“It’s just to get the message across,” about making the right choices, she said.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said the money for the donation comes from the drug seizures fund, made up of assets seized as a result of drug investigations. He added that he aims to double the donation amount next year.
The items are handed out in schools during Red Ribbon Week, a campaign focused on developing awareness of the harmful impacts of drug, alcohol and tobacco use, which falls later this month. Red Ribbon Week will be observed across the nation from Oct. 23-31. However, local schools will hold their Red Ribbon Week activities from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.
Counselors from both the county and city school systems plan events throughout the week, such as dress-up days and arts activities, to help support the Red Ribbon Week message. There is also an art contest where students from city and county schools make a Red Ribbon Week poster. The winners of the contest at each school are invited to an event at the Harris Arts Center where their work will be on display and they will be recognized.
Gallman said the theme of this year’s program is “Life is Your Journey, Travel Drug-Free.” She also encouraged the community to participate in community Wear Red Day on Oct. 30, falling during Red Ribbon Week.