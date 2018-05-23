Calhoun Outlet Marketplace to kick-off summer with Memorial Day Super Sidewalk Sale

Local shoppers are invited to find enormous savings on summer styles, May 25-28
CALHOUN, Ga. – Calhoun Outlet Marketplace invites families near and far to celebrate summer and shop an ever changing selection of styles during the Memorial Day Super Sidewalk Sale from Friday, May 25 – Monday, May 28! Shoppers can expect to find enormous deals on top of everyday savings up to 65 percent off on a variety of sought-after brands, including Famous Footwear, Gap Factory, LOFT Outlet, Bealls Outlet, Van Heusen | IZOD Company Store and more.
Whether families are lounging at the lake, catching waves at the beach or attending a Memorial Day Party, shoppers can explore the swimwear selection at American Eagle Outfitters, stock up on summer styles for little ones at Carters and OshKosh B’Gosh, find colorful flip flops at Old Navy Outlet or browse sunglasses for any occasion at Sunglass Hut.
Friday, May 25 – Monday, May 28
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Monday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Calhoun Outlet Marketplace is located at 455 Belwood Road in Calhoun.
