Starting this week Calhoun police officers will began to transition into wearing new uniforms, designed to be more user-friendly for officers and remove the “para-military” look of uniforms worn by night watch officers.
The current uniform for day watch officers are dress uniforms, and night watch officers wear battle dress uniforms.
“When I took over as Chief in July of 2018 one of my goals was to change our look so every officer, day and night watch would be uniformed in appearance. I elected to wait until our annual uniform allowance came around so this transition would not add any extra cost to the tax payers of Calhoun,” said Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
The new uniform will closely resemble the dress uniforms currently worn by day watch, but is designed to be cooler and more durable than the current polyester uniforms.
“While I like the fact that the new uniform is more suitable for the job my main reason for wanting the change is to move away from the para-military look of the BDU’s. I do not like the fact that our officers are wearing a uniform that by its very name, as well as appearance indicates a military presence. While I have the utmost respect for our armed forces, I believe the men and women that patrol our community should look like police officers not soldiers,” Pyle said.