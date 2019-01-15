An early-morning chase which ran from North Wall Street to Interstate 75 resulted in a Calhoun police officer sustaining minor injuries when he crashed his patrol car while pursuing the suspect. Police are working to identify the suspect involved in the chase.
According to the Calhoun Police Department:
The chase started early Tuesday, just after midnight, when an officer spotted a vehicle driving on North Wall Street without its headlights on. The officer moved in to pull the vehicle over. When he did, the vehicle took off at a high speed. The officer sped after the vehicle, chasing it onto I-75.
While on I-75, the officer crashed his patrol car while trying to stop the vehicle. The officer is expected to fully recover from his minor injuries.
“The entire pursuit was captured on video and supervisors are currently reviewing the disk in an effort to identify the vehicle/suspect involved,” a news release stated.