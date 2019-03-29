When Jamita Martin’s husband died six years ago, she started to worry about what would happen to her son Travis without her help. Inspired to help her son succeed, she created Blake’s House of Independence to help others like him.
Travis is severely and developmentally delayed on the Autism spectrum, and yet, Martin has seen him grow into self-sustainability as a result of participating in Blake’s House. She knew that if Travis ever needed anything, his older brothers would help, but Martin also wanted to equip Travis to succeed on his own.
Hence in 2013, Blake’s House was born. It was named after her son Travis, whose middle name is Blake, and it provides an atmosphere of acceptance, encouragement and support for clients.
“The ultimate goal was to set up an entity where when I’m gone, Travis and other special needs adults will have a place to live and transportation can pick them up,” Martin said. “I wanted to put something together that would help them not solely depend on their families.”
The nonprofit provides programs and services for adults, and this past summer, they opened their second campus in Calhoun, serving individuals in Northwest Georgia and even reaching Chattanooga. Their first location is in Marietta, serving over five counties.
Blake’s House provides employment support, resume advice, transportation, transition assistance, social adjustment techniques and job training.
Martin said they get clients referred from Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, as well as the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. And since their beginning, the organization has helped employee special needs adults at places like Kroger, McDonald’s, Ruby Tuesdays, the Atlanta Braves stadium and local restaurants.
Aside from offering job services that help with interviews, applications and employment, Blake’s House also offers classes during weekdays that include lessons on social skills, art and finances.
When stepping into the Calhoun campus’ building, one will find artwork, home decor and specialized T-shirts designed by clients to sell. All proceeds from their store go back into the organization.
Teresa Hall, the Calhoun campus coordinator, said she hopes Calhoun will see an expansion of the products clients make and sell, eventually developing into a full blown thrift store. Hall also wants to see local apartments and housing options become available for clients.
“Our biggest struggle is convincing employers to hire our clients,” Martin said. “Some people think it’s a liability which it’s no more a liability than hiring (anyone).”
Yet, though Blake’s House has run into their share of obstacles, Martin has seen her son grow as an individual through the organization.
“Travis is much more independent. I feel very comfortable that he’s going to be totally okay,” Martin said of her son. “He warms food in the microwave, calls me and he’s a hard worker.”
Martin also said she is glad to have Hall at the Calhoun location, saying the coordinator cares more than some parents do.
Another worker in Calhoun is Shelley Barton, who instructs classes for clients, teaching them how to manage money and how to create something that can be sold. Barton assists clients working with the nonprofit’s printing machine, which allowing clients to make specialized t-shirts and helps them practice their measurement skills.
Martin, who not only serves as the founder but also the CEO of the organization, said the Calhoun campus needs more clients in order to stay open. And according to her, if the word was spread about the nonprofit, adults who need the services provided could partner with Blake’s House to get the help they need.
“You see a change in (the clients) just from getting attention,” Martin said, explaining how the nonprofit benefits clients. “Someone that really cares is helping them, talking to them about money, about how to be a good citizen, how to deal with struggles. There’s a lot of compassion here.”
Blake’s House in Calhoun is located at 100 Richardson Road, and can be contacted at 706-295-6400 or emailed at Helen@blakeshouseofindependence.com.