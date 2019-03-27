Two Calhoun natives recently graduate from basic military training for the U.S. Air Force.
U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Joshua Harkins and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Alyssa N. Shawgo completed their basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. To graduate, both Harkins and Shawgo had to finish an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Harkins is a 2013 graduate of Sonoraville High School. Shawgo graduated from Calhoun High School in 2014.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Last year, Shawgo, the daughter of Ron and Angie Shawgo of Calhoun, earned her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College.