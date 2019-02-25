Calhoun named AP Honor School

Calhoun High School was named as an AP Honor School by State School Superintendent Richard Woods, joining more than 200 schools across the state to receive the honor.
There were 230 schools recognized with the honor for having successful Advanced Placement offerings. Calhoun High currently has 15 AP courses available for students. Calhoun High was recognized this year as an AP STEM, AP Humanities and AP STEM Achievement school.
"Calhoun City Schools is extremely proud of the Advanced Placement courses offered for our students,” said Superintendent Michele Taylor. “These honors reflect the tradition of excellence where students receive a high standard in education with a focus on college and career readiness."
As an AP STEM School, Calhoun High has students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A).
As an AP Humanities School, Calhoun High had students testing in at least one AP English course, two AP history/social science courses, one AP fine arts course and one AP world language course.
As an AP STEM Achievement School, Calhoun High had students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses, and at least 40 percent of AP math and AP science exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
The Georgia Department of Education began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008. Georgia is ranked 16th in the nation for the percentage of students scoring 3, 4, or 5 on at least one AP exam during high school, and 13th in the nation for AP participation.
“It’s essential that we offer a robust set of opportunities to Georgia students, and Advanced Placement is an important part of that,” Woods said. “I congratulate the educators and leaders who worked to create strong AP programs in these 230 Georgia schools, ultimately connecting students with high-level coursework and the opportunity to gain college credit.”
AP exams are administered by the CollegeBoard, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high-school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. The 2019 AP Honor Schools are named in six categories, based on the results of 2018 AP courses and exams.