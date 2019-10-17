More than 300 students from Calhoun Middle School and dozens of Calhoun High School students participated in the annual CTAE/Fine Arts/Foreign Language Fair on Thursday, through which older students teach future high schoolers about the electives and clubs that will be offered to them in ninth grade.
Calhoun Middle School Counselor Heidi Allen, who planned the event, said the fair is intended to help students make selections when they registered for classes in February. It is also used to help eighth grade students write their Individual Graduation Plans later this semester.
Individual Graduation Plans are school documents that parents, students and school counselors create together to help students focus on their particular interests, abilities, and career goals as they transition into high school. Focused around a cluster of study or "pathway," the plans act as a sort of graduation guide as students move through school.
"The event also gives our high school students who present on the elective offerings an opportunity to practice using their soft skills," Allen said. "They get to practice public speaking and presenting, and they collaborate with each other to figure out how they would like to do the presentations."
High school students are selected to participate and present on their chosen pathway by their teachers, Allen said. She also noted that the teachers assist students in putting together information on their courses, but said students are free to share it and distribute it in whatever way they see fit.
Booths at this year's fair included covered from healthcare science, where students were greeted with a model skeleton, to chorus and band. The electives and pathways represented were: healthcare science, digital technology, graphic communication and design, woodworking and construction, agriculture, engineering and technology, video production, band, chorus, theater, visual art, French, Spanish, public safety, culinary arts and education.
At the video production booth, students inquired about what sorts of activities the class would allow them to do. They were told about working on the morning announcements, editing projects, and something called "TikTok Thursdays," when students are allowed to select popular TikTok videos and insert them into the morning announcements.
Clubs were also a major focus, as were opportunities to compete at state and regional competitions. At the education booth, students learned about the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club, while those at the engineering and technology booth learned about the Technology Student Association (TSA). Students at the fine arts booth were told about the GHSA One Act competition, which drama students are eligible to participate in, the GHSA Literary competition, and marching band competitions.
"We just hope that this encourages students to start thinking about their future after middle school and to plan for what's next, whatever that may be for them," Allen said.