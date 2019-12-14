Seven Calhoun Middle School band students auditioned for the GMEA District VII Honor Band. These students included Sophia Aldridge (trombone), Christopher Arnold (trumpet), Stella Arnold (percussion), Lesly Chavez (flute), Riley Sutton (trumpet), Ivy Tate (trombone), and Hagan Thomas (trumpet). These students worked incredibly hard to prepare for their audition, and they represented CMS well!
We are very proud of announce that two of these students were selected for the GMEA District VII Honor Band: Lesly Chavez and Hagan Thomas. Both students will participate in the event February 14-16 at Heritage HS. In addition, Hagan will go on to the next round of auditions for the GMEA All-State Band in January. Congratulations!