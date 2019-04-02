Calhoun Middle School Soccer takes Region Title

From one side of the spectrum to the other.
The Calhoun Middle School Soccer team’s 2018 season ended in a loss to Cartersville at the regional championship. Fast-forward one year, and this time around, the Yellow Jackets are champions after a 4-1 victory over Cartersville Thursday.
“You could really see what it meant to them after the final whistle blew,” Calhoun Middle School Soccer head coach Kelby Holbrook said. “You could tell that their passion was there, they were determined and they were really hungry for a win.”
Alexis Villalobos led the way for the Yellow Jackets, scoring the squad’s first two goals. Nathan Soto chipped in on the offensive effort as well, extending Calhoun’s advantage to 3-0.
“I told them, they’ve earned their position right now and all we have to do is go out there and take it,” Holbrook said. “They’ve worked so hard this year in practice and games in every asset and it paid off for them.”
An own goal by Cartersville put the fourth Calhoun goal on the board, effectively sealing the championship.
“Definitely a group of hard-working young men who put the team first instead of themselves,” Holbrook said. “No one tried to be a superstar standout. They cared more about the win than they did personal statistics and I think that’s what got us there was teamwork.”