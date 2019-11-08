The Calhoun Middle School debate team had a number of wins at the November tournament for the Atlanta Urban Debate League at Vickery Creek Middle School in Cumming recently. In all, the team won 13 medals.
The team of Will Thompson and Houston Wilson won the novice division with a 4-0 record, placing first over 69 other teams from the Atlanta area. Will was second place speaker for the entire division (137 students) and Houston was the third place speaker.
The team of Mary Jane McKinnon and Griffin Carpenter placed 12th in the novice division with both winning speaker awards as well. Novice debater Grant Prine also picked up a speaker award.
The junior-varsity team of Danny Tate and Stella Chumney placed 14th in a division of 40 teams with each winning a speaker award and Stella grabbing the seventh place speaker award out of 80 debaters. Debater Carson Harwell also won a speaker award.