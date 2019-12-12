The Calhoun Middle School debate team traveled to Best Academy in Atlanta to compete this week.
The team of Will Thompson and Houston Wilson placed in the top 20% of more than 75 teams in the Novice Division to earn a team award, with Thompson earning a speaker award.
The novice team of Grant Prine and Thaxton Hancock placed in the top 30% of teams, with Prine winning a speaker award.
The team of Nate Eickman and Jayden Heath placed fifth in the Varsity division, with Eickman being fourth place speaker.
Other team members who competed were Russ Thompson and Meleana Adcock, who debated in the difficult Junior Varsity division.
The team would like to thank Bill Thompson and Jocelyn Heath for going to judge.