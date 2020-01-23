On a night when Calhoun Middle School's basketball players and cheerleaders were honored, both the girls and boys' teams clinched the region's No. 1 seeds with victories over Cass.
"Our eighth grade recognition is a night to put all of our eighth graders center stage," CMS boys head caoch Bryan Abernathy said in an email. "We had an incredible turnout and the gym was filled lots of positive energy."
The victories secure both Calhoun teams a spot in their respective region tournament semifinal.
So what is it going to take to win a region title? Abernathy shared his thoughts on that subject.
"I told them going into this season that every team we play will bring their best game and they have to be prepared to meet each challenge," Abernathy said. "Thus far, I think the team has met those challenges. Still, the players will need to focus on competing one quarter at a time and doing the little things right."
Many of those eighth graders will likely be seen competing on the high school level in the years to come, and Abernathy added the future for CHS Basketball looks bright.
"This eighth grade class has some players whose primary focus is only basketball. That alone will pay off huge dividends in the future of this class."