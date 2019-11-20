Calhoun City Schools and the Board of Education recognized members of the Calhoun Middle School Debate Team at the November Board of Education meeting. They were recognized for their recent accomplishments at the Atlanta Urban Debate League at Vickery Creek Middle School.
Calhoun Middle debate team recognized at board of education meeting
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas Roadhouse, Panda Express tender plans for restaurants at East Bend center
- Judge declines to dismiss case against Darlington, former teacher
- Love's travel station opens in Calhoun; company to donate $2,000 to Belwood Elementary
- Misinformation on vaping dangers snuffs out one shop, vaporizes another by 40%
- Developers hope spec building on lot at Martha Berry Highway at the loop will attract new business
- Downtown brewery inches closer to opening; head brewer on board
- County schools at 'new low' with bus drivers
- Rome man wanted in Tennessee
- Judge sentences teen to life plus five years in 2018 murder
- Report: Woman slashed tires, had meth