Calhoun Middle debate team

Calhoun City Schools and the Board of Education recognized members of the Calhoun Middle School Debate Team at the November Board of Education meeting. They were recognized for their recent accomplishments at the Atlanta Urban Debate League at Vickery Creek Middle School.

 Contributed

