A Calhoun man was found with methamphetamine before running from a police officer on Thursday, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Robert Lamar Arnfelt, 40, of 516 Baxter Road, Lot. E, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with obstruction, false name and date of birth, possession of drug-related objects, possession of meth, pedestrian in the roadway and carrying a concealed weapon.
On Thursday shortly after noon, a CPD officer saw a man pushing a motorcycle in the street and asked for the man’s name and birth date. The man gave a false name, saying he was Travis Wells and also gave a false date of birth, which the officer was advised was not on file.
The officer frisked the man for weapons and felt syringes in Arnfelt’s front pocket, at which point Arnfelt said they were used for taking drugs.
At that point, the syringes were taken and more were found in Arnfelt’s back pocket along with a pair of brass knuckles. A clear glass smoking pipe containing a crystal substance was also found in his pocket.
When the false name and date of birth were put through the system again, it was verified his information was not on file and the officer suspected Arnfelt to be lying about his name and age. Arnfelt was put in handcuffs, but then he began to flee from the officer.
A chase pursued towards Ga. 53 to the parking lot of Popeyes, and Arnfelt’s location was lost when he went behind the Family Savings building. Other officers in the area were advised of the situation, and Arnfelt was found hiding under a tree in the Calhoun Garden apartment complex, directly behind Family Savings Credit Union.
Arnfelt was taken back to the original officer, where he gave his real name. The officer was then advised that Arnfelt had multiple outstanding warrants through Bartow County for obstruction, loitering/prowling and giving false information.
Arnfelt was taken to Gordon County Jail without incident. As of Tuesday, he remained in jail pending bond.