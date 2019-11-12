Two people were killed in separate car crashes over the weekend -- one was a Calhoun resident who was struck in a Whitfield County hit and run and another was a Cumming resident who crashed on the interstate in Calhoun.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, 18-year-old Emory Ware of Calhoun was the victim of a hit and run at the intersection of the Dalton bypass and Maddox Chapel Road N.E. in Whitfield County just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. An official with Gordon County Schools confirmed Monday that Ware was a 2019 graduate of Gordon Central High School.
First responders in Whitfield found what appears to be a grill from a 2000-2003 Buick Regal or Buick Century. Reports indicate the vehicle was traveling northbound on the byass when it struck Ware. Officials believe the Buick will have heavy damage to the front end and to the windshield.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction team is heading the investigation and is asking anyone with information about the crash to email scrta@gsp.net or to call 911.
In an unrelated incident, Melanie Ramirez, 28, of Cumming, died as the result of as single vehicle crash on Interstate 75 at about 2 a.m. Monday.
GSP officials said Ramirez was driving a silver Honda Pilot south on I-75 when she wrecked near mile marker 311 in Calhoun.