Calhoun man faces Aggravated Assault on Police Officer, other charges

Calhoun Police have filed a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Steven Ray, 34, of 980 Redbud Road, Apt. 4, Calhoun, after he assaulted a police officer early Monday morning.
According to the incident report, around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 10, Officer J. Cuprowski observed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee turning into 980 Redbud Road. Due to a missing brake light, Officer Cuprowski performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Ray, attempted to get out of the vehicle, but Cuprowski instructed him to stay in the vehicle, causing Ray to crank the Jeep and put it in reverse. Cuprowski opened the drivers door and yelled for Ray to stop, but Ray spun his tires and accelerated backwards, striking Cuprowski’s patrol car. Ray then put the Jeep in drive and pointed the vehicle at Cuprowski as he attempted to flee the scene. Cuprowski stated in the report that he had to jump out of the way to keep from being struck. The Jeep fled onto Redbud Road.
About five minutes later, a call came in that the Jeep was still running near the parking lot of a nearby medical facility. Cuprowski arrived at the scene, where the Jeep had been abandoned and was missing a wheel. Several witnesses in nearby apartments stated they saw a man get out and run into the wooded area behind the medical facility, and that a woman ran towards the apartments. She was described as a short, white female with brown hair and a dark tank top.
Cuprowski located a purse inside the Jeep with an Alabama ID belonging to Brittney Gilbert. Cuprowski visited the apartments and spoke to a woman identified as Erica Fowler, who said that she was not in the Jeep but that the father of her child was. Fowler told police the Jeep belongs to the grandmother of Ray, and that Ray was on the run from the police. Cuprowski returned to CPD and positively identified Ray by looking at the suspects driver’s license picture, and took warrants out on Ray.
Ray will be charged with Felony Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude and Reckless Conduct.
Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Christopher Steven Ray are asked to call Calhoun Police at 706-629-1234.