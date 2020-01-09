The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Calhoun man this week on charges of rape and aggravated child molestation.
According to jail records and a press release from the GSCO: Jake Lamar Reynolds, of 1007 Tate Bend Road, was arrested Wednesday.
The investigation began after an unrelated Division of Family and Children Services investigation into another matter brought to light reports of a sexual assault against a minor at a resident in Resaca.
Investigators collected evidence and spoke with witnesses, and then Reynolds was taken into custody at the sheriff’s office.
The case will be referred to Superior Court for disposition.