The Calhoun Police Department arrested a local man after they say he claimed to be following children driving a golf cart because dispatchers at 911 told him to do so, a claim disputed by the dispatchers.
According to a CPD report regarding the incident: Phillip Taylor Wilson, 30, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 212, Calhoun, was arrested Thursday and charged with impersonating a police officer and stalking.
Reports say Wilson was driving a silver 2007 Ford Crown Victoria on Thursday afternoon when he began following and yelling at a group of children driving a golf cart near Calhoun Elementary School, at one point pulling in front of them so that they had to drive the golf cart in the grass to get by.
One of the juveniles called their parents, who then drove to the scene and confronted Wilson. According to the report, Wilson told the parents that the Calhoun Police Department had sent him to follow the kids home, but when the parents said they were calling 911 to confirm that, his demeanor changed.
When police arrived they found Wilson in the Crown Victoria in the school parking lot. Per the report, "Wilson was wearing black tactical style pants and a yellow Hi-Vis jacket. Wilson also had a handgun on his waistband in a holster and a spare handgun magazine holster on his belt."
Wilson told officers that the juveniles were "driving crazy" in the school parking lot and that a 911 dispatcher told him to follow them home so he could tell police their address. Dispatchers at 911 told officers that was not true.
Wilson was arrested and taken to the Gordon County jail and warrants were obtained for the two charges. The gun, audio recordings and photos were placed into evidence.