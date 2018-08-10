According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspected child molestation from a local health care provider. The report involved a preschool-aged child. Detectives responded to Gordon Hospital and initiated an investigation. Witnesses were questioned and physical evidence was collected.
Later that same day, detectives arrested Vernie Thomas Leatherwood, age 32, of 288 Iracil Lane, Calhoun, and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery and two counts of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes. Gordon County Superior Court records indicate that Leatherwood entered a GUILTY plea to Child Molestation (Indictment # 16642) on Jan. 11, 2007 and received a sentence of ten (10) years probation. Leatherwood had completed his sentence from 2007 before the Aug. 3, 2018 report was received.
Leatherwood is in jail pending court appearance.