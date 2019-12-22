A Calhoun man has been charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, charges a Georgia State Patrol public information officer said are connected to a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75 near Walnut Avenue that happened in July 2018.
Chadwick Jarrod Shan Pair, 29, of 243 Town Creek Drive N.E., was also charged with weaving over the roadway.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, the three vehicles were traveling south on I-75. Chadwick was driving a 2017 Isuzu NPR in the right lane. A Freightliner tractor-trailer was in the center lane and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was in the left lane.
The report said Pair "made an improper lane change" and the Isuzu "hit" the tractor-trailer's "front right corner" with its left side. After the impact, Pair "lost control" and the Isuzu traveled into the left lane, "making contact" with the Silverado. Both vehicles traveled into the median and the Isuzu overturned and came to a stop on the median guardrail, while the Silverado landed on top of it. The tractor-trailer came to a "controlled" stop in the emergency lane.
The report said there were five people in the Isuzu. Cody Angel, 23, of Rydal, was pronounced dead at the scene. Pair and William Clegg, 36, of Adairsville, were airlifted to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Clegg later died, according to the Whitfield County coroner. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the driver of the Silverado was taken to a hospital, according to the report.
Pair was released from the Whitfield County Jail on Monday on a $5,000 bond.