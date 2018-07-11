Calhoun man arrested on various drug charges in Adairsville

According to the Adairsville Police Department, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, an officer observed a vehicle weaving over the roadway on Hwy 140. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle to check on the driver, identified as Stanley Lee Taylor, 34, of 109 Taylor Bridge Road S.W. in Calhoun. Upon speaking with Taylor, the officer observed that he appeared very nervous. A consent search of the vehicle was conducted and the officer recovered approximately 127 Alprazolam pills, a Schedule IV controlled substance, inside of a glass container which was stuffed between the seats.
Taylor was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Bartow County Jail. Taylor is charged with Failure To Maintain Lane, Failure To Exercise Due Care (Cellphone Use), V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance With Intent To Distribute.