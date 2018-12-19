A Calhoun man was arrested on Sunday after admitting to possessing methamphetamine and drug-related objects, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Brandon Wade Pyburn, 32, of 134 Jolly Road Northwest, Calhoun, was arrested on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a CPD officer was traveling on Ga. 53 when he saw a white car attempt to leave the Super Hibachi parking lot but the car failed to yield to oncoming traffic, almost causing a wreck. The officer pulled over the car, and asked for the identification of each of the three passengers after detecting the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
After the driver and the front passenger handed over their licenses, the driver said there was no marijuana in the car. The passenger in the back did not have a form of identification.
The officer searched the vehicle and found a glass mason jar on the driver’s side with black electrical tape. The jar contained cigarette papers, plastic bags with suspected marijuana, and bags with what was suspected to be methamphetamine. Also found in the car was a blue bag with needle syringes, a silver spoon with a dried piece of cotton, and a black digital scale.
The driver and the front passenger said they didn’t know the suspected drugs and related objects were in the car. The driver said she was just giving Pyburn a ride to Walmart.
At this point, Pyburn admitted to the possession of the jar and said that the white substance was methamphetamine. He was arrested, and the officer found a Tennessee license on his person.
Pyburn was transported to the Gordon County Jail and remained there on Tuesday pending bail.