Calhoun man arrested for aggravated assault after shooting incident

According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, Aug. 7, deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on 5th Street in Rolling Acres Subdivision in response to a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies determined several shots had been fired at two persons by an assailant who fled the scene in an automobile. Fortunately no one was struck by the gunfire. Detectives responded to the scene where witnesses were questioned and physical evidence was collected.
James Brandon Colston, age 35, of Buck Boulevard, Calhoun was arrested several hours later in the Dews Pond community without incident in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, as well as Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct stemming from a separate but related incident at the same location earlier the same day. Detectives recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. Colston is being held in jail pending judicial proceedings.