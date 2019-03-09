A Calhoun man, with warrants for his arrest out of Tennessee, was taken into custody by Calhoun police after reportedly stealing two cars.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Mark Minton Maples, 33, of 420 Richardson Road, Apt. 31, Calhoun, was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, theft by receiving property from another state, concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving on suspended license and no insurance.
On Mar. 1, an officer responded to a report of a stolen truck. While en route, the officer was advised by the Acworth Police Department that the stolen truck was at an apartment on Richardson Road. The officer went to the apartment complex and asked the apartment manager for the name of the truck owner. The manager said Maples owned the car, and had told the manager he had just purchased the car in Lithonia.
The officer knocked on Maples’ door, with no response. The manager said he had video footage of where Maples drove into the apartment complex and got out of the truck. Maples had then gotten into a car with his girlfriend and drove to get his other truck.
When watching video surveillance from the building complex, the manager received a text from Maples’ girlfriend asking where to park Maples’ other vehicle when they both returned to the complex. A tow truck arrived on scene and began to tow the stolen truck. Maples girlfriend arrived and asked what was going on.
The officer told her the truck was stolen, she responded by saying Maples had just bought it and the two of them were picking up his other truck in Acworth. Maples then arrived back at the complex and was placed in handcuffs. Maples said the stolen truck was his and that he had picked it up for his boss in Acworth to bring back to his company’s home base.
The tag on Maples’ other truck was ran and it came back as belonging to a stolen Honda Civic. It was also discovered Maples’ license was suspended and there was a warrant for his arrest through Knox County, Tennessee, on a theft of a motor vehicle charge.
Maples was taken to the Gordon County Jail, where he remained on Thursday, pending bond.
Homeless man accused of giving false information
A homeless man was arrested by Calhoun police after allegedly lying about his identity.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Christopher Gale Underwood, 46, listed as homeless, was arrested on charges of giving false name and date of birth, pedestrian under the influence and panhandling.
On Mar. 3 around noon, a Calhoun officer noticed a woman standing on the northbound Interstate 75 exit, holding a sign and Underwood standing on Ga. 53 at the I-75 southbound exit, also holding a sign. When approached, Underwood said he didn’t have identification and that he was homeless. Underwood also said he didn’t know the woman standing across the road from him.
Underwood said his name was Pete, but the second time he was asked he said his name was Christopher Moor and gave a date of birth. When asked his age, Underwood said 29, then stated 49. The officer told him neither of those ages lined up with the date of birth he had given. Underwood then said he didn’t give a false name or birthdate.
The officer began to place him under arrest, saying it appeared Underwood had been drinking because the odor of alcohol had been detected from the officer, including observations of blood shot eyes and slurred speech.
Underwood was placed in the patrol car and continued trying to run the names and ages Underwood had given him. He was then approached by a female that was observed prior to the arrest, who said Underwood was her boyfriend and told the officer his name and real birthdate.
When the woman’s name and date of birth was ran through dispatch, it came back with no warrants. She said she had a job but needed extra money, so her and Underwood travel to different cities asking for money because he is unemployed. She left the area after talking with the officer and Underwood was taken to the Gordon County Jail, where he remained on Thursday pending bond.
Woman reportedly said ‘friend placed meth in her purse’
A Calhoun woman was stopped after running a red light and was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, which she was reported to have said her friend placed in her purse.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Tammy Lynn Montgomery, 49, of 200 S. Line St, Calhoun, was arrested by Calhoun police and also charged with tag light, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
On Sunday, an officer pulled over a car for not having a tag light and running a red light at the intersection at Curtis Parkway and Peters Street. When asked for her license and proof of insurance, the officer noticed Montgomery’s hands were shaking.
Montgomery was asked if anything illegal was in the car and she said “not that she knew of.” When the officer searched the vehicle, a clear glass pipe containing white residue, one clear bag containing suspected meth and one blunt containing suspected marijuana was found insider her purse.
The officer put her in handcuffs and Montgomery said her friend put the meth in her purse when she was smoking meth with him the day before. Also found in her purse was $2,900 in cash, which Montgomery said was her money.
Montgomery was taken to the Gordon County Jail, and has since been released on bond.
Man accused of obstruction, having meth
A Calhoun man was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Sidney Lamar Sims, 49, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. J3, Calhoun, is also charged with obstruction of law enforcement.
On Mar. 3, an officer reported to an apartment on Red Bud Road and made contact with a female tenant. Sims, who was seen in the apartment, was also asked to step outside and talk with the woman and officer. Instead of doing so, Sims went into the kids’ bedroom and closed the door.
The officer entered the apartment with a weapon drawn because Sims had refused to listen to an officer’s commands. After entering the kids’ room, Sims was placed in handcuffs and taken outside. The officer then talked to the three kids in the bedroom, asking them what Sims did when he closed the bedroom door.
One of the children said Sims put his wallet on the desk, spilled his milk and threw something behind the desk. The officer located a clear bag with suspected meth.
Sims was taken to the Gordon County Jail, where he remained on Thursday.
Car found in ditch after reportedly leaving wreck
A Forsyth man was found with his car stuck in a ditch after allegedly leaving the scene of an wreck.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Justin Chase Williams, 21, of 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with hit and run, failure to yield when turning left, failure to report accident, failure to maintain lane, parole violation and obstructing law enforcement officer.
On the morning of Feb. 28, an officer reported to the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of Ga. 53 and Curtis Parkway. Before arriving, the officer learned that one of the involved cars has left the scene and was traveling north on Curtis Parkway.
En route to the intersection, the officer found a car matching the description of the runaway car in a ditch on the side of the road on Peters Street. The officer approached the car and when Williams was asked what was going on, Williams said his brakes were not working. When asked for his name, Williams started to raise his voice.
Williams became angry and started cursing when the officer placed cuffs on him, and when put in the back of the police car, Williams still didn’t give his name, saying he was “trying to negotiate.” On the way to Gordon County Jail, Williams continued to curse and hit his fist on the center partition of the patrol car.
Williams remained in jail as of Thursday morning, pending bond.
Woman accused of hit and run
After being pulled over in a different car, a woman allegedly said she had driven away from the scene of an wreck because she was scared.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Lindsey Morgan Perry, 25, of 440 Johnson Lake Road, Adairsville, was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with failure to yield entering roadway and two probation violations.
On Mar. 1, a Calhoun officer arrived at the Walgreens on Red Bud Road after a hit and run was reported. The complainant explained to the officer how he was driving north on Curtis Parkway, attempted to make a left turn to Nine One One Boulevard. He said he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata while trying to turn.
The complainant said after being struck, the Hyundai left traveling west on Red Bud Road, turned right on Newtown Road and then left on Jones Road. The car was said to be driving quickly and that a white female was driving.
The officer was then contacted by dispatch saying they’d gotten a call from a resident on Jones Road. A female who appeared to be suspicious had approached a Jones Road house, asking for gum because she had been drinking and was “scared after she had left the scene of an accident.”
The officer headed toward the Jones Road house, but was then advised the woman had jumped into a red pickup truck and was heading toward U.S. 41. After rerouting, the officer caught up with the truck and pulled it over. Perry was in the passenger seat.
Perry said she was the driver of the Curtis Parkway accident who had left the scene, and said she left because she was scared. Perry also said the windshield wipers didn’t work on her car, which was why it was hard for her to see.
A sobriety test was taken and determined that Perry was not under the influence. Perry was then taken to the Gordon County Jail, where she remained on Thursday pending bond.
Woman accused of attempted shoplifting
A Calhoun woman was reported to have given an officer a false name and date of birth after being confronted about a shoplifting incident.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Amber Hatcher Riley, 40, of 1312 U.S. 41 S, Calhoun, was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with theft by shoplifting, false name and date of birth and probation violation.
On Mar. 1, an officer reported to the Ingles Grocery Store on Ga. 53 and talked with the store manager, who said a woman came into the store and was hiding items in her purse. The manager said employees confronted the woman, who dumped some of the items out at the register. The manager had taken a picture of the woman leaving the store and her car.
The officer ran the tag on the car in the picture, and went to the associated address but couldn’t find the car. On Mar. 2, the officer located the car at the listed address. The owner of the car said she had taken a friend to Ingles the day before, but that she had stayed in the car.
She said she only knew her friend as Amber, and that she was in a hurry to leave when she got back in the car after being inside Ingles. The car owner said Riley was staying at a house on U.S. 41. The officer later went to locate Riley, who said her name was Stephanie Miller.
Riley said she did go into the store to shoplift and had hid several items in her purse. After being confronted by an employee, Riley said she dumped everything out of her purse and left.
Riley was arrested and taken to the Gordon County Jail, where her real name was discovered, along with multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest. Riley remained in jail on Thursday pending bond.
Alexis Draut, staff writer