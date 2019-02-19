Following being pulled over after allegedly swerving across roads in and around downtown Calhoun, a man was arrested for more than just driving under the influence.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Kulu Kaku Blay, 39, of 100 Springdale Drive, Apt. 57, Calhoun, was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, no license, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and bench warrant.
Around 4 a.m. Saturday, an officer drove to South Wall Street where a car was reported to have been swerving across the road, almost colliding with other cars. The car was observed by the officer to have failed to stay in its lane.
After being pulled over, the officer approached the car, which Blay had still not put in park. Blay was advised to stop the car and step out, and when asked, Blay said he had been drinking. When asked how much, Blay responded by saying “alcohol.”
After running the subject’s name through dispatch, the officer was advised that Blay didn’t have a license and that he had an active failure to appear warrant on a DUI charge through the Calhoun Police Department.
Blay agreed to perform sobriety tests, which demonstrated he wasn’t able to keep his balance and he tested positive for alcohol following a breathing sample.
He was taken to Gordon County Jail, and upon the officer completing the paperwork, Blay had to be woken up to sign his citations, but he didn’t wake up after several attempts of the officer saying his name and banging on the door.
Blay remained in jail as of Tuesday morning pending bond.